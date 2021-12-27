Stratos (STOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.97 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $41.97 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00004053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,931,825 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

