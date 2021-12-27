SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.52

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. SUKU has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

