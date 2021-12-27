Sunny Sanyal Sells 8,602 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VREX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $159,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.