Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.35 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.08 or 0.07943262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00074588 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,983,281 coins and its circulating supply is 338,907,302 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

