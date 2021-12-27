Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.30).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.95) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($489,496.63).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.44. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

