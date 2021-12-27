SureRemit (RMT) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.63 million and $11,856.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

