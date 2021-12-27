sUSD Price Tops $0.99 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. sUSD has a market cap of $139.41 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 140,128,549 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

