Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $13,225.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00012352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,865,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,000 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

