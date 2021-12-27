Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 883,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,000. Nomad Foods accounts for about 3.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 203.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,326. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.