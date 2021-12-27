Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000. Owens Corning makes up 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

