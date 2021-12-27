Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 958,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,000. QIAGEN accounts for about 7.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in QIAGEN by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.54. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

