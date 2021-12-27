Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 260,833 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 260,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000. TPI Composites makes up about 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.70% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TPI Composites by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TPI Composites by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

