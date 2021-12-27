Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 113,000 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000. V.F. comprises 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $993,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

