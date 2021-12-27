Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 15,400 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $399.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

