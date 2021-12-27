Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 6,871 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

NYSE ACN traded up $9.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.64. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

