Sycomore Asset Management Invests $5.52 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 95.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $330.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.61 and a 200-day moving average of $342.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $223.72 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

