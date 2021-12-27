Sycomore Asset Management Invests $5.66 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $659.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $661.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

