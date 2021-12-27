Sycomore Asset Management Invests $7.57 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. Coursera accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coursera by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,583 in the last three months.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,724. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

