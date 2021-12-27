Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,439,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,237,000. E2open Parent makes up approximately 5.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 1.15% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,649. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

