Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,339,000. PayPal accounts for about 3.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.13. 106,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $225.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

