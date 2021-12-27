Sycomore Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,286,545 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,519,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 3.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Stellantis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Amundi bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Stellantis by 22.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after buying an additional 3,413,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,671,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $19.01. 33,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

