Sycomore Asset Management Purchases Shares of 59,398 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.