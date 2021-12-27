Sycomore Asset Management Takes $8.54 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American Express by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

