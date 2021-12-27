Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000. Concentrix accounts for about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.38. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

