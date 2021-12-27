Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Sells $190,694.55 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Syneos Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

