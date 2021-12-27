T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.91 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

