Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.66

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2019247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.