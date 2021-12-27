Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post sales of $197.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.47 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,440 shares of company stock worth $14,031,169 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

