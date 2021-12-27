TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.00. 19,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 976,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

