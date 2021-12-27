Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Teleflex worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $327.38 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.64 and its 200 day moving average is $370.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

