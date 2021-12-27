TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.33

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 3782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.