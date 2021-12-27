TEMCO Achieves Market Cap of $27.16 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $27.16 million and $745,274.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

