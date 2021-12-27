Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.98. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

