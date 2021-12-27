Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,080.82 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.