Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $45.75 on Monday, reaching $1,112.75. 418,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,048.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

