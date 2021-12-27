Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

