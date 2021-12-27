Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

