Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.