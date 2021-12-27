Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $127.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.