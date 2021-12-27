Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.