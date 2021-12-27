Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

