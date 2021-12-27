Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

