Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.01 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

