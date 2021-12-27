Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.