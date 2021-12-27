Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 27.8% in the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 146,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

