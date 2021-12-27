Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,213 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,686,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

