Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

