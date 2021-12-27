Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

