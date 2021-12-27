Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 138,224 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

