Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 716 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,608,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $227.27 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

